World Technology

VMware acquires Mesh7 for application security on Cloud

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Enterprise software major VMware has acquired Mesh7, a Sunnyvale, California-based company founded by Amit Jain and Pratik Roychowdhury, for an undisclosed sum.

With Mesh7, VMware will be able to deliver modern application connectivity services that enable a developer experience that leads to more secure operations, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Mesh7 and VMware will work together to continue driving stronger and better security from development through run-time, and simplifying DevSecOps,” Jain said in a statement.

Mesh7 ‘API Security Mesh’ solution empowers information security leaders, cloud application security practitioners, and application owners with the security and observability capabilities they need to protect their modern, cloud-native applications and microservices against cyber threats and breaches.

“VMware Tanzu Service Mesh along with Mesh7’s API Security Mesh will enable customers to more effectively deploy distributed services and application layer security for modern cloud applications,” Roychowdhury added.

Once the deal closes, the Mesh7 technology will enable VMware to bring visibility, discovery, and better security to APIs.

“The Mesh7 solution empowers development, security, and operations leaders to address observability, security, and compliance for cloud-native, API-based, and other distributed applications,” said Tom Gillis, SVP and GM for the networking and security business unit.

“Upon close of the acquisition, we look forward to the Mesh7 team joining VMware and helping is us deliver an overall API solution that makes the developer experience for API’s more and more secure by default and easier to operate,” he added.

–IANS

