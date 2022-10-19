Watch partial solar eclipse via astro night sky tourism in Jaipur

<br>The event will be organised at the Surya Mandir from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m, officials told IANS adding, "There shall be experts present on the occasion to demonstrate and guide the sky gazers to use technology while watching the eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse with 41 per cent visibility will be seen on October 25, this year. While this is a solar eclipse, people in Jaipur will be lucky to witness it as the Sun sets in the west. After this date, such a phenomenon will be seen only on March 20, 2034, confirmed officials.

"While you watch the eclipse using solar eclipse viewing glasses, experts will demonstrate and guide you to use and watch the eclipse," they added.

For a continuous observation, a telescope will be used to project the eclipse on screen. The entire process can be witnessed for one hour until the Sun sets, the officials said.

Notably, Rajasthan has become the first state in India to announce the introduction of night sky astro tourism in all 33 districts of the state.

Bikaner House situated in New Delhi will also become the hub of Night Sky Astro Tourism where a telescope will be installed soon, as per the officials.

Mugdha Singa, outgoing secretary, dept of science and technology confirmed that permission has been granted for purchase of 38 telescopes, 33 for all districts in state, four in Jaipur and one in Delhi.

