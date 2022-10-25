scorecardresearch
Watch solar eclipse from hilltop in Jaipur today via 'astro night sky tourism'

By Glamsham Bureau

Jaipur, Oct 25 (IANS) The Rajasthan government’s Department of Science and Technology is organising a special event under ‘Astro Night Sky Tourism’, in which sky-gazing enthusiasts will be able to watch the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday using glasses in the presence of experts, said Kailash Mishra, curator, Science Park.

The programme is being organised free of cost for those interested in astro-science, said Mishra.

The event will be organised at the Surya Mandir, Galta Gate hilltop from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Mishra told IANS: “A google link form has been released for those interested. They can fill in the form and participate in the event. There will be experts present on this occasion to demonstrate and guide the sky gazers to use technology while watching the eclipse,” he added.

A partial solar eclipse with 41 per cent visibility will be witnessed on Tuesday. In Jaipur, it is visible form 4.30 to 5.29 p.m.

The proposed activity in the event includes watching the eclipse using solar eclipse (filter) glasses. “Experts will demonstrate and guide the gazers to use and watch the eclipse. Eclipse projection on screen through a telescope.

“While you watch the eclipse using solar eclipse viewing glasses, experts will demonstrate and guide you to use them and watch the eclipse,” they added. For continuous observation, a telescope will be used to project the eclipse on screen. The entire process can be witnessed for one hour until the Sun sets, the official said.

Notably, Rajasthan has become the first state in India to announce the introduction of ‘Night Sky Astro Tourism’ in all 33 districts of the state. Bikaner House situated in New Delhi, will also become the hub of ‘Night Sky Astro Tourism’, where a telescope will be installed soon, as per the officials.

–IANS

arc/dpb

