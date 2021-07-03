WD offers data recovery for hacked My Book Live devices

Adv.

San Francisco, July 3 (IANS) Users who were affected by the recent My Book Live device attack will be eligible for data recovery services provided by Western Digital and a trade-in program that will allow them to upgrade to a supported My Cloud device.

According to AppleInsider, the storage solutions major has come forward and proposed a plan of action to help those who lost data in the June 23 attack.

Customers affected were using legacy devices in the My Book Live and My Book Live Duo line.

The devices were remotely wiped by a still-unidentified group — or groups — of bad actors. The devices were introduced to the market in 2010 and received a final firmware update in 2015.

The company lists affected devices as follows — My Book Live – SKU WDBACG0030HCH, My Book Live – SKU WDBACG0020HCH, My Book Live – SKU WDBACG0010HCH, My Book Live Duo – SKU WDBVHT0080JCH, My Book Live Duo – SKU WDBVHT0060JCH, My Book Live Duo – SKU WDBVHT0040JCH.

No other devices are believed to be affected by this particular set of vulnerabilities, the report said.

Customers who lost data will be eligible for a data recovery service from Western Digital.

In addition, customers will also be offered a trade-in program that will allow them to trade up to a currently supported My Cloud Device.

Western Digital states that both programs will be available at some point in July, with details being announced soon.

Western Digital acknowledges that the My Book Live firmware is vulnerable to a remotely exploitable command when the device has remote access enabled.

