WD unveils new SanDisk Professional storage solutions

San Francisco, May 27 (IANS) Storage solutions major Western Digital has launched several new storage solutions aimed at professionals and content creators under the refreshed SanDisk Professional branding.

The new SanDisk Professional branding builds on the company’s existing SanDisk and G-Technology brands — and will replace the latter brand.

The new products include 16 premium storage solutions aimed at professional content creators and enterprise users, Apple Insider reported on Wednesday.

Some of the new products under the SanDisk Professional lineup include a 4TB G-Drive ArmorLock portable SSD with enterprise features, as well as G-Raid and G-Raid Shuttle RAID solutions that support Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C support.

The company also debuted a SanDisk Professional 4-bay reader docking station meant to support capture from up to four cards simultaneously.

It is also launching a new CFExpress VPG400 card that supports video recording with a minimum write speed of 400MB/s and four new Pro-Reader devices that support SuperSpeed USB (with speeds up to 10Gbs).

Along with the new products, existing accessories and devices that will be released under the SanDisk Professional brand are also getting speed bumps and USB interface upgrades.

Western Digital’s G-Drive and RAID solutions are expected to debut by early June.

–IANS

vc/ash