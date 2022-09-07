WealthDesk releases whitepaper on Unified Wealth Interface (UWI)

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) WealthDesk, an investment technology platform, has released a white paper on how the Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) is democratising wealth creation.

Authored by WealthDesk Founder and CEO Ujjwal Jain, the white paper discusses how the UWI will be a game changer for the asset, wealth and broking ecosystem.

One of the key takeaways from the white paper is that UWI assists in portfolio management and distribution, and provides regtech, marketing, and execution support.

The WealthBasket managers can wholly focus on creating innovative multi asset investment products and they no longer need to worry about how to package and sell the offerings.

“WealthBaskets can be seamlessly distributed to both online and offline investors by leveraging existing distribution networks of brokers, distributors, and RMs with the additional benefit of strong network effects on UWI,” read the white paper.

Retail investors can easily invest in premium wealth creation products on top of broking and other transaction platforms, in a cost-effective manner.

The white paper also draws attention to India’s broking industry which has been growing at an annual growth rate of 7.79 per cent since 2016, and today there are close to 95 million demat accounts, which is proof of the strong demand in the country.

The supply side, however, is facing problems with only 1,300 registered investment advisors in India i.e. only 1 RIA per 71,000 investors.

Historically, wealth management products such as Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternate Investment Funds (AIF) haven’t been available to retail investors because of the large minimum ticket size investments needed.

“This has created a wide chasm between what retail investors want i.e. innovative wealth solutions and ease of investing through technology and what the retail wealth management market is currently providing them i.e. fragmented and multi-stop journeys,” said the white paper.

A consequence of this has been the Mutual Fund schemes offered by AMCs becoming larger and larger which means that the right packaging of wealth solutions on these products for retail investors is missing.

This is where the Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) plays a crucial role.

Speaking on the launch of the whitepaper Ujjwal Jain, said “We have built UWI as an internet scale interface to not only bridge the prevailing gaps but also to elevate the entire ecosystem.

“UWI allows investment manufacturers to create innovative multi-asset investment products, package them into WealthBaskets, and then distribute them at scale through an ever expanding list of more than 100 UWI partners in a low cost, seamless, and efficient manner. We are excited by the possibilities UWI offers to every stakeholder of the asset, wealth and broking ecosystem,” said Jain.

The white paper further provides an overview of the current investment landscape, underscores the prevailing gaps in the asset, wealth and broking ecosystem, and highlights how UWI brings in interoperability through a robust technology layer to bridge these gaps effectively.

UWI seamlessly connects research, product manufacturing, productization, and distribution at scale.

The whitepaper can be downloaded at https://wealthdesk.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/UWI-Whitepaper.pdf

