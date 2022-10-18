scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Weather today: Light rain at isolated places in Kashmir

By Glamsham Bureau

Srinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday that light rain is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was partly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Light rain is likely at isolated places in Kashmir division and at scattered places in Jammu division during the next 24 hours,” said an officer of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 7, Pahalgam 4.5 and Gulmarg 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 0.7, Kargil 2.6 and Leh 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.2, Katra 16.3, Batote 10.2, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.1 as the minimum temperature.

–IANS

sq/dpb

Previous article
Pat Cummins appointed ODI captain; David Warner's leadership ban stays for now
Next article
Stokes batting at No.3 or 4 could pose huge selection dilemma for England in T20 World Cup
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Himanshi Khurana

Kriti Sanon

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US