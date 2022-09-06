Western Digital unveils industry leading 22TB hard drive in India

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Storage solutions major Western Digital (WD) on Tuesday announced that it is shipping its new, industry-leading 22TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR) hard disk drives (HDDs) that are designed for optimal power over a variety of workloads in India.

The company said that the new Ultrastar DC HC570 HDD is rightly timed for the Indian market as the country is witnessing massive data growth and, therefore, data center expansion.

“We are excited to introduce the world’s first 22TB CMR HDD in India. We are constantly working to help address the capacity demands of the industry, as well as support the evolving economics of data centers for decades to come,” Khalid Wani, Senior Director, Sales, India, Western Digital, said in a statement.

Leveraging its unique OptiNAND, energy-assisted PMR (ePMR), ArmorCache and HelioSeal technologies, the company further expands its technology and areal density leadership, while delivering enhanced value by driving a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud service providers and enterprise customers.

“Our newly introduced 22TB drives will help our customers to efficiently store and access huge volumes of data while offering cost efficiencies and low TCO at scale,” said Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East and TIA, Western Digital.

With the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, India expects the rollout of 5G services, which will further amplify data and cloud usage to create huge demand for high-capacity drives to reduce TCO, the company said.

–IANS

vc/ksk/