We've trained over 20 lakh Indians in Cloud computing skills: AWS

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday said it has trained over 20 lakh people to bridge the Cloud skills gap in India since 2017.

The Amazon company said that India requires a strong digital workforce and tech professionals with relevant and current digital skills to keep up with the pace of change.

“We acknowledge that much more work must be done as we continue to build a better digital future in India,” said Phil Davis, Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan Commercial Sales at AWS.

“To build a diverse and ready workforce, governments, training providers, and employers must work together to provide more accessible and targeted skills training,” he added

In India, AWS re/Start programme is a free, 12-week skill-development programme that prepares unemployed and transitioning individuals for careers in cloud computing.

The programme is part of AWS’s global commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars globally to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people.

“Strong collaboration among government, corporates, and industry associations is the need of the hour to enable the talent pool in India develop competence in emerging technologies that will shape India’s ‘Techade’,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

