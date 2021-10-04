WeWork India bolsters leadership team as country reopens

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) As India reopens and companies and startups adjust to the new normal, curated shared workspace provider WeWork India on Monday announced key strategic appointments to the leadership team in the country.

The company has appointed Megha Agarwal, former global marketing manager at Unilever, as the new head of marketing and elevated Raghuvinder Singh Pathania, head of operations, as head of community, India.

Dharam Mehta, previously head of business operations, has taken up the new role of head, digital products.

“The flexible workspace industry in India has continued to show positive momentum as businesses steadily adapt to the new normal. I am pleased to share that with these new leadership announcements we will strive to further enrich the experiences for our existing community and scale towards greater heights,” said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

In his new role, Pathania will work towards building operations management, profit performance and ensuring best member experience across cities.

“As we steadily grow and innovate, I will continue to ensure that this experience and sense of community is consistent across all cities with WeWork’s presence, said Pathania.

Mehta will focus on the current products such as virtual office, on-demand, all access and WeWork Business Solutions and continue to innovate new digital products for the future.

WeWork India continues to be bullish about its growth prospects as seen with a recent round of funding of Rs 200 crore in April, after an initial round of funding from WeWork Global of $100 million in June last year.

Since entering the Indian market in 2017, WeWork offers over 5 million square feet of space leased in 35 locations across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad (as of Q3 2021).

