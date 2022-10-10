WhatsApp allows some beta testers to add up to 1,024 users to groups

San Francisco, Oct 10 (IANS) After announcing several new features, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now releasing the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it is limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers.

The report mentioned that if any user wants to check if the feature is available on their WhatsApp account, they can try to create a group or add new participants to an existing one.

WhatsApp is also developing new tools to give admins more control over these larger groups in the future, such as a list of pending participants and an approval system, as per the report.

In May, along with new features, the company rolled out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group from 256 people.

Meanwhile, recently, the platform rolled out another feature for business accounts — WhatsApp Premium — beta testers in certain countries.

Through WhatsApp Premium, businesses can take advantage of some advanced features, such as a better way to be reached by customers and some improvements when linking new devices.

