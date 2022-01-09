WhatsApp for iOS plans to revamp chat list design in future update: Report

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) In a bid to improve its chat list page with a clearer design, Meta-owned WhatsApp is planning to move Broadcast Lists to another part of the app in a future update.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to remove “Broadcast Lists” and “New Group” from the chats list in a future update.

There will be a new entry point for “Broadcast” within the contacts list, available when users tap the same button “Start New Chat” at the top right, the report said.

The report noted that this is planned for a future update and there is not a known release date.

A recent report said that WhatsApp has started testing a new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.

The feature will display the profile picture of a person in notifications and one will see DPs in notifications for both individual and group WhatsApp chats.

–IANS

vc/ksk/