WhatsApp may soon bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Aug 25 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely planning to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats.

According to WABetaInfo, the platform is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants.

When this feature will be released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will show up next to all incoming messages within the group chat in a future update of the app.

As happens with the reaction preview, there is no way to disable this feature since it will always be enabled by default for all group participants and there is no switch for it, the report said.

This feature is under development, so it is unclear when WhatsApp will release the changes to people.

Recently, the platform has started releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group to some lucky beta testers.

The report mentioned that it is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better.

In addition, when a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message.

–IANS

vc/ksk/

