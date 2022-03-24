- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp multi-device support starts rolling out to all users

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Meta-owned encrypted messaging service WhatsApp has started rolling out the much-awaited multi-device support for all users.

Till now, the feature has been available to users under WhatsApp’s opt-in beta testing programme. Now, according to WABetainfo, the update will roll out to iOS users this month, followed by an Android release next month.

- Advertisement -

With the new update, your primary device will not have to remain online in order to access the platform.

Viewing live location is not possible on paired devices. Creating and viewing broadcast lists or sending messages with link previews from WhatsApp Web cannot be performed on the secondary devices.

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has also started rolling out emoji reactions in beta on Android.

The emoji reactions have started appearing in beta version 2.22.8.3 of the service’s Android app, giving users a quick and easy way to respond to incoming messages.

- Advertisement -

With a long-press of a received message, the feature lets users react with one of six emoji — thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, shocked face, or folded hands (usually taken to mean “thank you”).

–IANS

wh/dpb

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCII's 7th global sports summit 'Scorecard 2022' to be held on March 25-26
Next articleBrazil's football team manager Tite admits Neymar 'concern'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Nazriya Nazim

Shehnaaz Gill

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,160FansLike
50,555FollowersFollow
6,866FollowersFollow
59,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US