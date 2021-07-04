WhatsApp to soon allow users to choose video quality before sending

Adv.

San Francisco, July 3 (IANS) After announcing an expiring media feature, Facebook-owned WhatsApp might soon allow users to choose what video quality will be uploaded when they send someone a video.

The new video upload quality feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, and while it’s not active yet, their report confirms that it’s in the works.

Choosing the video quality before sending is useful as it means that you can pick the right option to either save bandwidth or share the video without heavy compression, XDA Developers reported.

You can choose the “data saver” mode to send videos so that they’re compressed and don’t use too much data.

WhatsApp has already had a data saver option for calls for years, so it’s a bit weird it has taken this long to get an actual option that the user can choose just for videos, the report said.

Recently, the company said that it is rolling out a new “View Once” mode for Android beta testers that wipes photos and videos as soon as you view and dismiss them.

The company’s top executives Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart confirmed to WABetaInfo that this feature was coming on WhatsApp very soon.

When you send photos and videos using view once, they can only be viewed once and you’re notified when the recipient has opened them.

If you disable read receipts, the recipient will still see if you have opened the photo or video set to view once, but you cannot see when the recipient opens yours.

In groups, you can see when other participants open expiring photos even if you have disabled read receipts.

–IANS

