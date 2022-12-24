scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Dec 24 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users the ability to report status updates on desktop beta.

The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section, reports WABetaInfo.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

Same as the reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation.

However, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can see the content of users’ messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe.

The ability to report status updates is under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform had rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Previous article
Selena lip-sync to an old Drew Barrymore clip; senior actress approves
Next article
Samsung opens $220 mn R&D centre in Vietnam
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Kajal Aggarwal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US