World Technology

WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna Covid vax

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Geneva, Jan 23 (IANS) A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of vaccine experts is set to issue recommendations on Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The WHO had granted emergency use validation for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on December 31, 2020, opening the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine.

Now the WHO panel has reviewed data from Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a media advisory about the next week’s event, the WHO said on Friday that the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization will make public its interim recommendations to WHO on the use of Moderna Covid-19 (mRNA-1273) vaccine.

“The recommendations have been agreed at the SAGE extraordinary meeting held on January 21 (Thursday),” said the advisory.

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has already been approved for emergency use in several countries, including the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vaccine is administered as two doses, one month apart to prevent Covid-19.

According to a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, over 1,200 adverse events were reported after receipt of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as of January 10, with 10 cases determined to be anaphylaxis.

Minor adverse events after vaccinations are not uncommon.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many countries rely on their own regulatory systems for vaccine approvals, some countries with weak system depend on WHO’s nod to a great extent for rolling out their national vaccination programmes.

–IANS

gb/ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDragon targets telecom to breach security, firewall ready in 6 months (IANS Special)
Next articleIntelligent cord-free Dyson vacuum to ensure dust-free homes
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelson win singles titles at Thailand Open

IANS - 0
Bangkok, Jan 24 (IANS) Reigning Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen on Sunday came out with dominant performances to win the...
Read more
Sports

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...
Read more
News

Tamannaah Bhatia: Empowered women, empower women

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions, and says they keep her motivated.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 24 (IANS) Apple is planning to release the iOS 15 operating system in June and now a new report has revealed...

Google Drive becomes a goldmine for pirated, explicit content

Improved eye tracking technology in VR systems

Vivo S7t to come with Dimensity 820 processor soon: Report

'Dynamite' by BTS hits 800 mn views on YouTube

Microsoft to integrate Teams across SAP solutions

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021