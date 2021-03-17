ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Wikimedia plans paid service for big tech firms

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) The Wikimedia Foundation is planning to launch a new paid service for technology giants that draw on Wikipedia data.

The foundation is planning to launch the service called Wikimedia Enterprise later this year, the Wired reported on Tuesday.

The move is likely to affect companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple as their platforms and virtual assistants rely on knowledge provided by Wikipedia.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Google’s “knowledge boxes”, the quick blurbs of information that the company offers in response to search queries, use Wikipedia, and so do voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

“This is the first time the foundation has recognized that commercial users are users of our service,” Lane Becker, a senior director at the foundation, who has been ramping up the Enterprise project with a small team, was quoted as saying.

“We’ve known they are there, but we never really treated them as a user base.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the details of how Wikimedia Enterprise will operate are still being worked out, broadly, it will be like a premium version of Wikipedia’s API, the tool that allows anybody to scrape and re-host Wikipedia articles, according to a report in The Verge.

The Wikimedia Enterprise team in an essay said that it is balancing commercial realities with a mission to provide free access to knowledge.

“This is about setting up the movement to thrive for decades to come, to weather any storm, and to genuinely stand a chance at achieving the mission first conceived 20 years ago,” the essay says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to need more resources, more partners, and more allies if we are going to achieve the goals implicit in our vision statement.”

–IANS

gb/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJio-Mediatek's esports tournament garners over 10M views
Next articleTinder giving away free mail-in Covid tests
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Redmi launches X series Smart TVs at Rs 32,999

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Wednesday announced the brand's foray into the Smart TV category...
Read more
News

Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain starrer ‘Hello Charlie’ to release on April 9

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amazon Prime Video & Excel Entertainment to premiere the adventure comedy, Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain starrer 'Hello Charlie' exclusively on April 9, 2021
Read more
Technology

Amazon's hackathon to boost developers, software engineers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Amazon India on Tuesday launched the 'Amazon Smbhav - Build for India' Hackathon to bring the community of developers...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dell launches 17 next gen servers to help firms decode data

Sennheiser launches in-ear headphones at Rs 29,990

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched IE 300 in-ear headphones in the Indian market at Rs 29,990.Powered...

Nokia to lay off 10K employees, plans investment in 5G, Cloud

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Nokia has announced it will lay off 10,000 employees in the next two years as part of its...

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 17 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its new smartphone 'OPPO Reno5 F' with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.The...

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates