Will support AirPlay 2 in furture, clarifies Spotify

San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) Swedish music streaming platform Spotify clarified it will support AirPlay 2 in the future, issuing a correction on a representative’s claim development of the feature was being paused.

On Friday, a Spotify forum post about AirPlay 2 blew up, as it appeared that the company was delaying work on adding support to its service.

In an update on Saturday, the music streaming platform claimed that it will support AirPlay 2 in the future, reported AppleInsider.

The original forum post involved a Spotify representative advising work on the addition was paused “for now” due to compatibility issues with the audio driver.

According to the representative, Spotify apparently saw it as a “bigger project that we won’t be able to complete in the foreseeable future”.

In Saturday’s forum post update, Spotify attempted to apologise for the confusion caused to its users.

“To clarify, Spotify will support AirPlay 2,” reads the post, adding that the further updates would be posted when it became available.

The status of the feature has also been reverted from “Case Closed” to “Live Idea.”

–IANS

vc/shs/vd