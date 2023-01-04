scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 4 (IANS) Microsoft will be cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10.

Support for WebView2, the tool that allows developers to embed web-based content into their apps, will also stop getting updates from January 10, reports The Verge.

As of 2021, around 100 million machines still ran Windows 7, leaving little time for their owners to upgrade their devices or else face the security risks that come with using an outdated browser and operating system, according to the report.

A Lansweeper survey of 27 million Windows devices performed last October found more PCs running either XP, 7, or 8 than the number running Windows 11.

Last year, Microsoft announced the end of support date for the Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 on January 10.

Google also announced that it will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023, with a new Chrome version.

The tech giant will officially stop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is expected to be released, the company said in a support page.

Users need to ensure their device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
WSF kick-starts Future Stars initiative at grass-root level
Next article
HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu to lead Indian team in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships
This May Also Interest You
News

Emily Ratajkowski slams men who 'don't know how to handle' independent women

News

For Ridhi Dogra, the medium doesn't really matter

Sports

Adelaide International 1: Medvedev advances to quarters, Sabalenka moves to second round

News

Nagarjuna attends launch event of Avika's debut production, she calls it 'biggest gift'

Technology

Karnataka HC stays service charge cap on auto service by app-based aggregators

Sports

Australia, England play spin better than subcontinent sides: Sangakkara

Sports

2022 Men's National Boxing: Shiva Thapa, Manish Kaushik storm into semis to set up a mouth-watering clash

Sports

Sanju Samson's shot selection sometimes lets him down: Sunil Gavaskar

Sports

1st T20I: Shivam Mavi's 4-22 on debut; Hooda, Axar stand help India beat Sri Lanka by two runs (Ld)

Sports

United Cup: Tsitsipas beats Coric to draw level with Croatia in City Final

Sports

11 teams to be in action for Formula E race in Hyderabad

News

'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Rushad Rana weds Ketaki Walawalkar

Technology

Apple Arcade to get remake of 3DS game from Pokemon developer

Health & Lifestyle

Sonia in hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection

News

'These people are making me suicidal,' says Uorfi Javed after politico's comment

Sports

United Cup: Swiatek pulls Poland level with Italy in City Final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US