ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Wired up monkey's brain to play video games: Elon Musk

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 1 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that a monkey has been wired up to play video games with its mind by a company he founded called Neuralink.

Musk said that Neuralink put a computer chip into the monkey’s skull and used “tiny wires” to connect it to its brain, CNBC reported on Monday.

The monkey “looks totally happy” and that Neuralink’s facilities meet US regulatory requirements, Musk said during a talk on Clubhouse app — a new social media app, adding that “You can’t even see where the neural implant was put in, except that he’s got a slight like dark mohawk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk, who also spoke about space travel, colonies on Mars, crypto, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Covid-19 vaccines, said Neuralink is trying to figure out if it can use its chips to get monkeys to play “mind Pong” with each other.

“That would be pretty cool,” said Musk, who is CEO of Neuralink, in addition to SpaceX and Tesla.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Neuralink’s team of around 100 people is trying to develop an implementable computer-brain interface. He said the aim of Neuralink is to increase the rate at which information can flow from the human brain to a machine.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEast Bengal, Bengaluru eye playoffs berths (Match Preview 80)
Next articlePlea seeks law to regulate fake news on social media, SC issues notice
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Soon unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch even with a mask on

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Soon you will be able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID even when with a Covid-19 mask...
Read more
Sports

Team India begin nets session ahead of England Tests

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Indian cricket team on Tuesday began their nets session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the...
Read more
News

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Cinema halls / theatres have received the green signal to operate with 100% occupancy; a positive news for the theatre owners, but not so for the box office just yet.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Twitter unblocks high-profile accounts in India

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Twitter has restored several accounts of high-profile celebrities and organisations, including actor Sushant Singh, Caravan magazine, Kisan Ekta...

Spotify arrives in South Korea amid fierce competition

Elon Musk to send 1st all-civilian mission to space this year

Google to use Wikipedia for reliable info on Search results

Google to pay $3.8M to 5,500 current employees, job applicants

Soon unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch even with a mask...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021