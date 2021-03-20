ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Worrying decline in health of Gen X, Y in US: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 20 (IANS) There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their parents and grandparents when they were of the same age, a new national study reveals.

The researchers showed that compared to previous generations, members of Generation X and Generation Y showed poorer physical health, higher levels of unhealthy behaviour such as alcohol use and smoking, and more depression and anxiety.

According to the lead researcher, Hui Zheng from The Ohio State University, the results suggest the likelihood of higher levels of diseases and more deaths in younger generations than seen in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The worsening health profiles we found in Gen X and Gen Y is alarming,” Zheng said.

“If we don’t find a way to slow this trend, we are potentially going to see an expansion of morbidity and mortality rates in the United States as these generations get older,” Zheng added.

For the study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the team examined used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 1988-2016 (62,833 respondents) and the National Health Interview Survey 1997-2018 (625,221 respondents), both conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also used one marker of chronic inflammation, low urinary albumin, and one additional marker of renal function, creatinine clearance.

The researchers found that the measures of physical health have worsened from the Baby Boomer generation through Gen X (born 1965-80) and Gen Y (born 1981-99).

“The declining health trends in recent generations is a shocking finding. It suggests we may have a challenging health prospect in the US in coming years,” Zheng said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zheng said it is beyond the scope of the study to comprehensively explain the reasons behind the health decline. But the researchers did check two factors. They found smoking couldn’t explain the decline. Obesity could help explain the increase in metabolic syndrome, but not the increases seen in chronic inflammation.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLittle stress a day good for your brain
Next articleKirti Kulhari: B'wood was no longer pushing itself before OTT happened
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s comment on transgenders

Kirti Kulhari: B'wood was no longer pushing itself before OTT happened

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT. The actress says...

Worrying decline in health of Gen X, Y in US: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their...

Little stress a day good for your brain

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling...

Suspend Uber’s facial recognition checks in UK: Drivers’ union

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) A drivers union in the UK has called for Microsoft to suspend the use of its facial recognition technology...

Lenovo working on Snapdragon 870-powered Android tablet

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 20 (IANS) Lenovo launched a single flagship Android tablet called Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and now the company is reportedly working...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates