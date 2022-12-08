Xbox, Calm partner to bring gaming soundscapes

San Francisco, Dec 8 (IANS) Microsoft-owned gaming console brand Xbox has announced that it has partnered with Calm, a popular sleep, medication and relaxation application, to bring video game-themed soundscapes to the platform.

According to Xbox’s blogpost on Wednesday, Calm premium users can “enjoy the meditative sounds of whirling waves and chattering birds from the ocean expanse of Sea of Thieves and the ambient alien sounds of Zeta Halo from Halo Infinite.”

The partnership with Calm is part of Xbox’s ongoing commitment to support players’ mental health and connect them with resources to support their well-being.

According to Calm, 68 per cent of people who used the application just once or twice per week and 81 per cent of those who used it five or more times per week claimed their stress levels significantly decreased.

“To ensure players can listen to the new soundscapes with ease, we’re also announcing a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk. Starting today, Ultimate members can receive three months of Calm Premium for free,” Xbox said.

According to a survey last month, compared to other hobbies like social media scrolling (46 per cent), reading a book (45 per cent), exercising (42 per cent) and engaging in self-care activities (33 per cent), 54 per cent of survey participants play video games to relieve their stress.

–IANS

aj/svn/