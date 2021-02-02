Xbox Series X console will be in short supply till June

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 2 (IANS) Amid the huge demand, Microsoft has admitted that the newly-launched Xbox Series X console will remain in short supply till at least June.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mike Spencer, Microsoft’s head of investor relations, said that the supply of its new Xbox consoles would be constrained at least through June.

Earlier, the company has revealed that the Xbox Series X would be in short supply until at least April or beyond.

“Since their highly anticipated release in November, the new generations of consoles — Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PS5 — have been in short supply,” the report said on Monday.

Microsoft said it saw huge demand and was “working tirelessly with our manufacturing and retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible.”

Microsoft surpassed $5 billion in gaming revenue for the first time in the quarter that ended on December 31, CEO Satya Nadella said last week.

Nadella said that Xbox Live has more than a 100 million monthly active users while Game Pass now has 18 million subscribers.

“The launch of Xbox series X and series S was the most successful in our history with the most devices ever sold in a launch month,” Nadella informed.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles went on sale on November 10 globally.

“Game developers are benefiting too as they turn to us to reach more players and scale the games using the power of our cloud. We exceeded $2 billion in revenue from third-party titles this quarter for the first time,” Nadella informed.

Xbox hardware revenue grew 86 per cent driven by the new console launch as well as the benefit from lower price promotions on prior generation consoles.

The company expects continued strong engagement on the Xbox platform and significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S that will still be constrained by supply.

