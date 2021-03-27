ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launch on March 29 confirmed

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch a new fitness tracker 'Mi 6' on March 29, the same day the company will announce the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and new Mi MIX phone

By Glamsham Bureau
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launch on March 29 confirmed | news agency pic
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launch on March 29 confirmed
Xiaomi has confirmed to launch a new fitness tracker ‘Mi 6’ on March 29, the same day the company will announce the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and new Mi MIX phone. “Are you ready for the brand new #MiSmartBand6? It’s time to start making your new exercise plans! Don’t miss the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29. Stay #OneStepAhead and discover all during the #XiaomiMegaLaunch,” the company said in a tweet.

The new fitness tracker is expected to pack new features and upgrades but the design doesn’t seem to have changed. A live photo that surfaced last week shows the Mi Band 6 has a practically identical design to its predecessor. The image also showed a magnetic charging cable just like that of the Mi Band 5.

The upcoming Mi Band 6 will pack several upgrades under the hood. This also includes the screen, which is said to be larger, only if marginal. Additionally, Xiaomi is said to pack improved algorithms for better tracking. More importantly, Xiaomi could bring in SpO2 monitoring to the Mi Band 6.

It has also been reported that it may feature a bigger display, up to 30 sports modes, and should be available in standard and NFC variants.

