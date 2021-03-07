Xiaomi patents new foldable smartphone

Beijing, March 7 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has patented a new foldable smartphone, which will be part of the Mi MIX series.
The patent was spotted on the QCC app and could be for the Mi MIX 4 Pro Max or the Mi MIX Fold, reports GizmoChina.
The smartphone might launch with an outward-folding mechanism, much like the Huawei Mate Xs.
As per the report, the foldable device will feature dual displays and will feature the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with a 7-inch folding display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.
On the rear, the primary camera sensor will be a 108MP shooter.
Under the hood, a large 5,000mAh battery pack will reportedly power the device, which will also support 67W fast charging as well.
Earlier, Xiaomi had filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.
The smartphone maker filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and also put 48 images to showcase the handset.
–IANS
wh/ksk/