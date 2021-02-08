ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Xiaomi sells 20 cr Redmi Note series units globally

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday claimed that it has sold over 20 crore smartphones in the Redmi Note series.

“#RedmiNote series smartphones has shipped more than 20,00,00,000 units globally,” Redmi India said in a tweet.

“Crazy feat achieved by our most feature packed smartphone series! This milestone is a testament to #Redmi Note being the most-loved series in the world!”

During the festive period last year, Xiaomi India sold over 90 lakh smartphones led by models such as Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9, Prime Redmi 9, Redmi 9A amongst others.

In 2020, Xiaomi shipped 14.5 crore smartphones globally.

Xiaomi’s global smartphone shipments grew 31 per cent year-over-year to 4.3 crore units in Q4 2020.

In China, Xiaomi’s shipments increased 46 per cent YoY to 1.2 crore units.

In India, Xiaomi recaptured the top spot in Q4 2020 with a strong 13 per cent YoY growth.

