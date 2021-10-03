Xiaomi working on smartphone with curved 4K display: Report

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Oct 3 (IANS) Xiaomi is reportedly working on a smartphone with a curved 4K OLED display that looks almost identical to the recently launched Xiaomi Civi phone.

The smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module in the top-right corner of the back panel with a triple camera setup and a dual-LED flash. Over on the front, it has a curved display that doesn’t appear to have a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, reports XDADevelopers

Xiaomi smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display. According to the images, the phone’s dimensions are almost identical to that of the Xiaomi Civi and measure 158.34X71.5X6.98,

The smartphone is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Xiaomi hasn’t shared any details about this upcoming device yet.

Earlier, Xiaomi had filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The smartphone maker had filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and also released 48 images to showcase the handset.

