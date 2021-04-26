Xiaomi's Global VP mourns colleagues' death from Covid

Adv.

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Xiaomi’s Global VP Manu Kumar Jain has mourned the death of two of his colleagues who fell prey to Covid-19.

“Yesterday was one of the toughest days for us. Two of our beloved colleagues passed away,” Jain said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Kushal, who was an offline sales state head, and Mukesh, Xiaomi’s warehouse manager, were both hospitalised for the last one week.

“We were providing all possible support to them. They had also shown signs of recovery and we were hopeful that both of them will be discharged soon. However, we lost them!” Jain shared in the post.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker had announced on Thursday that it will donate Rs 3 crore to procure more than 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states.

The company has also partnered with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to raise Rs 1 crore for the Covid-19 warriors.

The donation page will be live on mi.com.

–IANS

