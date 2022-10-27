scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

YouTube announces certification programme for health-related channels

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Oct 27 (IANS) Video streaming platform YouTube announced on Thursday that it will certify channels of licensed health professionals like doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, and healthcare information providers who produce health-related content.

Health creators in the US can apply at health.youtube starting October 27, and the company will continue to expand availability to other markets and additional medical specialities in the future, said YouTube in a blogpost.

With this, people will be able to identify videos from authoritative sources and health content shelves that highlight videos from such sources when searching for health topics, so that people can more easily navigate and evaluate health information online.

While these features were initially available to a select group of institutions such as educational institutions, public health departments, hospitals, and government entities, the company is now expanding the programme and inviting US-based health creators to apply.

To be eligible, applicants must provide proof of their license, follow best practices for sharing health information as outlined by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, the National Academy of Medicine and the World Health Organisation, and have an active YouTube channel, it added.

All the channels that have applied will be reviewed against these guidelines, and the license of the applying healthcare professional will be verified.

After this process, eligible channels will be given a health source information panel that identifies them as licensed healthcare professionals, and their videos will appear in relevant search results.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Kailash Kher's 'Ban Gaya Kaam Re' highlights resilience of 'Bal Naren'
Next article
When Katrina had to ditch her diet plans
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Shehnaaz Gill

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Kriti Sanon

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US