YouTube announces 'Go Live Together' co-streaming feature to eligible creators

San Francisco, Nov 5 (IANS) Video streaming platform YouTube has announced a new feature called “Go Live Together” that will allow eligible creators to invite a guest to live stream with them.

“This feature is being expanded to a select group of creators. We hope to let more creators use Go Live Together soon,” said Youtube in a blogpost.

Creators will only be able to co-stream via a phone, as the feature won’t be available on YouTube’s desktop version.

Creators can use their computer to schedule a live stream with a guest and then go live from their phone. They can also immediately go live from their mobile device.

Also, creators can switch up the guests they have on their live stream, but they can only have one person there at once. After inviting a guest, their stream feed will appear above their guest’s, according to the report.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the host channel will be responsible for the live content and should ensure that all guests and content on that co-stream comply with all YouTube terms, including their community guidelines, copyright policy, and all other applicable policies.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently rolled out a new feature, ‘Primetime Channels’, that allows users to watch their favourite TV shows, movies and sports from the streaming services directly on the application.

The early version of ‘Primetime Channels’ has been rolled out in the US, said the company.

–IANS

shs/svn/