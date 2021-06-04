YouTube on mobile gets Loop option for playing videos

Adv.

San Francisco, June 4 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube on mobile has reportedly gained a Loop video option allowing users to repeat their currently playing content for as long as they want.

The Loop button has been on the desktop version of the video-sharing site for a long time already but has been a notable absentee for YouTube on mobile devices.

According to Droidmaze, the option has been rolling out now for a few days, with the icon finding a new home in the overflow three-dot menu that is available when you are watching a video, reports 9To5Google.

Being able to loop a long music mix video is one such reason users can foresee this being a huge deal for them on mobile, the report said.

It saves having to tap the “Repeat” button every so often. If you have the option, you’ll find it between the “Quality” and “Captions” toggles, it added.

In the month of May, the company announced that it plans to pay $100 million to creators who use YouTube Shorts.

Each month, the company will reach out to thousands of creators whose Shorts received the most engagement and views to reward them for their contributions.

They will also ask these creators to share their feedback with us so we can continue to improve the product experience.

–IANS

