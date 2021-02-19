ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

YouTube removes PewDiePie video attacking top kids’ channel

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) YouTube has removed a video posted by popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie for violating its guidelines around child safety.

In the video, the popular YouTuber attacked popular children’s channel Cocomelon’s content and poked fun at kids who watch the videos, reports The Verge.

“Our policies prohibit content that leads to repeated patterns of harassment on- and off-platform. Following a review, we’ve removed the video in question for violating those policies because they had the effect of encouraging abusive fan behaviour,” the report quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also said that it had started to see increased harassment of Cocomelon in the wake of the PewDiePie video being posted.

Earlier, the YouTube star produced another controversial track targeting another popular platform.

In 2018, PewDiePie released Bitch Lasagna — originally titled T-Series Diss Track — when Bollywood channel T-Series. The track was accused for being very racially discriminating against Indians in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube decided to take down the “Coco” video to prevent similar harassment of Cocomelon, which was created by a middle-aged Korean-American couple in Southern California.

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle purges 55M policy violating reviews from Maps in 2020
Next articleIndian-American Swati Mohan spearheads NASA rover landing on Red Planet
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rakul Preet hints at new series coming up?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday described herself as an old soul with young eyes in a new post...
Read more
Sports

IPL before Aus-Ind series not ideal, led to injuries: Langer

IANS - 0
Brisbane, Jan 13 (IANS) The timing of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was not ideal, said Australia head coach Justin...
Read more
News

Aparshakti Khurana to star in suspense thriller

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Aparshakti Khurana will star in a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati. The actor posted the update with a picture on Instagram. "Super thrilled...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

FB used 'deeply wrong' ad metrics to push revenue: Report

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) Facebook increased its revenue by allegedly using "deeply wrong" ad metrics and failed to correct inflated numbers owing...

Zuckerberg, Pichai, Dorsey to face US misinformation hearing

Google Android 12 to enhance security for work devices

Indian-American Swati Mohan spearheads NASA rover landing on Red Planet

Google purges 55M policy violating reviews from Maps in 2020

NASA's Perseverance rover lands successfully on Mars (Lead)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021