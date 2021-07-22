YouTube rolls out new tool to tip creators

Adv.

San Francisco, July 21 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube is rolling out a new tool “Super Thanks” that will let users tip their favourite creators on the platform.

This new feature gives creators yet another way to earn money while also allowing them to strengthen relationships with viewers.

“We have recently been experimenting with an applause feature that allows fans to show support for their favorite YouTube channels,” the company said in a blogpost.

Adv.

“Based on creator feedback, today we’re super excited to share that it’s expanding to even more viewers and creators — along with a new name — Super Thanks,” it added.

Fans watching YouTube videos can now purchase Super Thanks to express their gratitude and show support.

They will see an animated GIF and, as an added bonus, get a distinct, colorful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to.

Adv.

Super Thanks is currently available at four price points between $2 and $50 (or local currency equivalent).

Just like Super Chat and Super Stickers, Super Thanks does double duty for creators — keeping their connections with (super) fans meaningful, while also giving them a new way to make money.

Super Thanks is currently in beta and with today’s expansion, is now available to thousands of monetising creators.

Adv.

The feature is available to creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices — Android and iOS.

–IANS

vc/na