YouTube updates ad guidelines about drug-related videos

San Francisco, April 1 (IANS) Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is updating its ad guidelines about drug-related videos to allow more content to become eligible for full monetisation.

The guidelines break down drug-related content into three categories — videos where uploaders can turn ads on, videos where ads should be turned off and videos where they can be turned on “but only brands who opt in will run ads,” The Verge reported on Thursday.

“Based on creator and advertiser input, we have updated our guidelines to allow more content to become eligible for full monetisation while continuing to maintain advertiser industry standards,” the company said.

“First, we’re expanding monetisation on educational, documentary or news content that may include violent interactions with law enforcement, recreational drugs and drug-related content, or sensitive events,” it added.

The company is also expanding monetisation for controversial issues where non-graphic, objective discussions of controversial issues are in the video.

It will also expand monetisation to allow adult themes delivered through the context of humour and the usage of moderate profanity in the first 30 seconds.

“Additionally, we have included more examples to the following sections to clarify their guidance — adult content, harmful or dangerous acts and firearms-related sections in the advertiser-friendly content guidelines,” the company said.

Recently, YouTube also confirmed it is experimenting with hiding dislikes to protect creators and channels from targeted attacks to downvote their videos.

YouTube said in a tweet late on Wednesday that in response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, it is testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count.

–IANS

vc/rt