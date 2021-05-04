Zomato emerges most trusted brand during pandemic: Survey

Adv.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As India grapples with the raging pandemic amid seismic shifts in consumer behaviour, a new survey on Tuesday said that Zomato has emerged as the most-trusted brand, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Amazon marketplace, in the country.

Over the course of the pandemic year, consumers prioritised online food delivery, pharmacy, entertainment, digital payments and OTT, among others, according to market research firm CMR’s ‘Alpha Brands 2021′ listing.

“As a consequence of the pandemic, brands that have been able to consistently deliver across all consumer-facing touchpoints win big. In the better normal, brands would need to integrate and be indispensable in every aspect of consumer lives,” said Satya Mohanty, Head-Industry Consulting Group, CMR.

Adv.

Zomato was followed by Swiggy at a distant second position. Through the course of the pandemic, Zomato trumped Swiggy both in terms of consumer satisfaction (81%), and in consumer advocacy (53%), according to the survey.

The Alpha Brands were chosen on basis of their performance across four parametres: brand’s users, key decision makers, user satisfaction, and net promoter score (NPS). The overall brand quotient was arrived at on the basis of consumer satisfaction and brand advocacy, the CMR said.

Even prior to, and during the pandemic, Big Basket was the mostly used brand in online grocery (62%), followed by Amazon Fresh (58%). In terms of consumer advocacy, Amazon Fresh (25%) trumped the competition.

Adv.

Amazon and Flipkart continued to be locked in the ecommerce battle. Amazon led the eCommerce market in terms of brand usership (78%), and customer satisfaction (72%) and in net promoter score (36%).

Amazon PrimeVideo has the most satisfied consumers (81%), followed by Disney+Hotstar (73%) and Netflix (67%). Between pre-pandemic (before March 2020) and post-pandemic period (post-March 2020), Netflix registered 14% growth in terms of new subscribers, the survey noted.

–IANS

Adv.

na/