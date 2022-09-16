Zoom returns after suffering brief outage

San Francisco, Sep 16 (IANS) Popular video-conferencing app Zoom is now back online after it went down for around an hour on Thursday.

Zoom’s status page revealed there was a “major outage” for around an hour, preventing many people from attending meetings. Zoom eventually addressed the outage at 11.37 a.m. ET, according to The Verge.

“We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings,” Zoom later said in a status message.

Users saw plenty of “an error occurred” messages, and most weren’t able to launch meetings. Zoom’s main website, zoom.us, even displayed a 502 gateway error for the majority of the outage.

Most reports showed trouble joining a conference and geographically, outage reports were streaming in from across the US and Europe on DownDetector, media reports said.

While the Zoom outage affected most users, some Zoom accounts were still able to connect using personal logins, but work and school accounts were heavily affected.

Zoom last experienced a major outage for two hours in 2020, with users unable to join meetings and webinars. Zoom eventually deployed a fix and got video calls up and running once again, the report said.

–IANS

vc/bg