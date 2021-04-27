Zoom rolls out 'Immersive View' feature to make meetings fun

Adv.

San Francisco, April 27 (IANS) With an aim to make online meetings fun, video conferencing platform Zoom has started rolling out “Immersive View” that allows hosts to arrange video participants and webinar panelists into a single virtual background.

Whether you want to create the feeling of being in a classroom, a boardroom, a conference auditorium, or your favourite place to catch up with friends, Zoom’s Immersive View assembles up to 25 participants in one fun, consistent meeting environment, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

Meeting and webinar hosts can select Zoom’s Immersive View the same way they would select the Speaker or Gallery View.

When enabling Immersive View, hosts will have the option to automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene of their choosing, the company said.

Hosts can also easily move participants around that scene and even resize a participant’s image for a more natural experience, it added.

Available for Windows and MacOS desktop clients, Immersive View is enabled by default for all Free and single Pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 or higher and can be enabled via the web portal for all other account types.

When Immersive View is enabled, those on Zoom desktop and mobile apps that do not support Immersive View will continue to see other meeting participants in either Gallery View or Speaker View, just with a simple black background, according to the blogpost.

Others in the meeting will still view these unsupported participants in the Immersive View scene with their original backgrounds, it added.

–IANS

