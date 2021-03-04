Zoom up after hours-long outage hits services

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 4 (IANS) Video collaboration and chat platform Zoom said it recovered from an outage where some users were unable to join meetings on its platform.

Down Detector, that monitors website for outages, showed a spike of problems impacting Zoom late on Wednesday.

According to the company’s status page, all systems were now operational and the “glitch was likely due to a localized internet service issue”.

Some Zoom users were facing server connection issues, while others said they were not able to join any conference.

“Serious issues today with Zoom for my class. Students could barely hear me. My internet was 227.2 Mbps download 11.3 Mbps upload but my audio was in and out. Tried speakerphone, laptop sound, wireless headphones. Nothing helped so concluded that it must have been zoom. Audio problems mostly during sharing ppt slides,” a user said.

“Zoom isn’t necessarily down, but they really need to fix the crash problems. It crashes at least once or twice a day before I can even get in,” tweeted another user.

Zoom reported a staggering 369 per cent rise in its fourth quarter revenue at $882.5 million.

It now has nearly 467,100 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 470 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal year and 1,644 customers are contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months (TTM) revenue, up approximately 156 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal year.

–IANS

