Zoom will add live translation for 12 languages in 2022

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Video conferencing app Zoom on Tuesday announced that it is planning to extend automated transcription to 30 languages and add a live translation for 12 languages in 2022.

“We are committed to removing the barriers to effective and dynamic communication, and as part of that commitment, we’re planning to extend Zoom’s automated transcription to 30 languages and add live translation to 12 languages in the next year,” the company said in a statement.

“Zoom connects users across the world, and this expansion of our transcription and translation features will help to overcome the language barrier that can prevent dynamic communication and collaboration,” it added.

The company, in February, has said that it is working towards making “automatic closed captioning” available for all the free account holders to make the service more accessible.

The company also announced a few other major changes including the whiteboard feature.

The enhanced Zoom Whiteboard, anticipated later this year, will enable seamless, asynchronous collaboration across a wide range of devices while providing a more engaging and streamlined meeting experience.

Users will be able to interact with a virtual whiteboard just as you would in person.

“We are also teaming up with Oculus from Facebook to build a Zoom Whiteboard integration for Oculus Horizons Workrooms, which will allow users to access and annotate a whiteboard within a virtual reality environment,” the company said.

It said that it is also adding a new toggle view for Zoom Chat channels within the next few months.

Huddle view will give users a visual representation of a channel, giving teams a sense of togetherness while they chat and collaborate.

The company will also extend its new end-to-end encryption offering to Zoom Phone, enabling users to upgrade toAend-to-end encryption during one-on-one phone calls that occur via the Zoom client.

“We plan to release native integrations with more of your favourite cloud-storage tools, including SharePoint and Box, later this year, so you can easily share and collaborate on documents from the Zoom client without hopping between applications,” the company said.

–IANS

vc/vd