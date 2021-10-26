Zoom's live captioning feature now available to all users

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Video conferencing app Zoom has announced that it is adding live closed captioning service from the paid version of its video conferencing software to all of its free users.

This feature, which provides automatic captioning during a Zoom video call, is also available for paid Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars accounts.

- Advertisement -

“It is important to us that everyone can successfully connect, communicate, and participate using Zoom. Without the proper accessibility tools, people with disabilities face tremendous barriers when using video communication solutions. That is why we are focused on building out a platform that is accessible to everyone,” the company said in a statement.

Auto-generated captions are currently available in English, and the firm is planning to expand them to other languages in the future.

- Advertisement -

In order to enable closed captioning, one just needs to sign into the Zoom web portal, navigate to the Settings option and click the Meeting tab. Under In Meeting (Advanced), one can click on the Closed captioning toggle to enable or disable it.

The company has also announced a few other major changes including the whiteboard feature.

- Advertisement -

The enhanced Zoom Whiteboard, anticipated later this year, will enable seamless, asynchronous collaboration across a wide range of devices while providing a more engaging and streamlined meeting experience.

Users will be able to interact with a virtual whiteboard just as you would in person.

The company will also extend its new end-to-end encryption offering to Zoom Phone, enabling users to upgrade to end-to-end encryption during one-on-one phone calls that occur via the Zoom client.

–IANS

wh/ksk/