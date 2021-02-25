ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

ZTE showcases under-display facial recognition system

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, Feb 25 (IANS) Chinese tech major ZTE has showcased its under-display 3D structured light system to support Face ID-style facial recognition at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2021.

According to an Engadget report, the company, which was the first manufacturer to include an under-display selfie camera in a mass-produced smartphone, may have found a balance between allowing enough data to pass through the display to make the system work and ensuring the screen still looks good when the camera isn’t being used.

ZTE is compensating for light transmission loss through the screen by cranking up the pixel density of the projector (which creates a 3D map of your face) by over ten times, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To help make that region of the screen look more consistent with the rest of the display, it improved the pixel density of the area above the camera from 200ppi to 400ppi. It also boosted the panel refresh rate to 120Hz.

ZTE collaborated with Shenzhen-based Guangjian Technology for the technology.

The company claims that the system is secure enough for mobile payment authentication. It will also support 3D modelling, augmented reality selfies and other features, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company didn’t say when it will start using the tech or in which devices, but rumours suggest it will plug the system into the upcoming Axon 30 Pro, it added.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple suppliers to start manufacturing mini-LED panels for iPads
Next articleFlu vaccination this season likely to be highest ever in US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Xiaomi ropes in 2 new smartphone manufacturing partners in India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Hit by supply chain disruptions during the global pandemic, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday said it has...

Seagate announces new cloud data storage platform

Covid isolation linked to increased domestic violence

Flu vaccination this season likely to be highest ever in US

Apple suppliers to start manufacturing mini-LED panels for iPads

Green space in prisons linked to reduced self-harm, violence

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021