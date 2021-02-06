ADVERTISEMENT
World Theatre

Namit Das is happy with revival of theatre

Actor Namit Das recently performed on the 10th anniversary of the play 'Stories In A Song' at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, the experience send him down memory lane

By Glamsham Editorial
Namit Das | Stories In A Song | Prithvi Theatre
Namit Das | Stories In A Song | Prithvi Theatre
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Namit Das recently performed on the 10th anniversary of the play Stories In A Song at Prithvi Theatre in the city, and the experience send him down memory lane.

“I dived into theatre when I was in college and I was immediately captivated by the world of artistes. I had often watched plays in Prithvi, so the first time that I went backstage it hit me that the roles had reversed. I felt like I belonged there and acting became a constant since then,” he reminisced, while speaking to IANS.

Namit, who has had a stint on stage before foraying the screen, is glad that the world of theatre is seeing revival after the lockdown lull of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been a challenging year for theatre and I am glad that the cultural pulse of the entertainment industry has been resuscitated. Prithvi theatre has honed art and been a school to the greats in the industry. Performing live on the 10th anniversary of Stories In A Song is truly special,” he said.

Namit has been a part of Bollywood projects such as such as Wake Up Sid (2009), Sui Dhaaga (2018), Patakha (2018) and the digitally-released film, A Suitable Boy.

He made his mark last year with his roles in the web series Aarya and Mafia.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleManoj Bajpayee starts shoot for ‘Despatch’
Next article1st Test: Root's 218 propels England to 555/8 on Day 2
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Namit Das to play Atmaram ‘one of the strangest characters’ in his next

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Namit Das says his character in Aafat-E-Ishq is one of the strangest he has played so far. The actor had recently shared the...
Read more
Theatre

Aahana Kumra feels at home returning to Prithvi theatre after a year

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra, who calls herself a theatre kid, is thrilled to have returned to the Prithvi Theatre, which...
Read more
News

Namit Das: This year entertainment was a larger source of escape

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The year 2020 has been a gloomy one due to the pandemic, and actor Namit Das feels that entertainment turned out to be a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021