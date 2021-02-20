NCPA brings an eclectic mix of cultural performances from artistes across the globe

Reality Check – Displacement & Resilience: women live for a new day
An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective, Displacement & Resilience: women live for a new day engages viewers with the experiences of women refugees. This documentary was conceived of as a collaboration of women directors based in different countries by its producers, the International Association of Women in Radio and Television or IAWRT, a global organization of professional women working in media. Their stories have been woven together to create a multi-layered viewing experience on the global refugee crisis.
|Venue
|Godrej Dance Theatre
|Schedule
|Tuesday, 23rd February 2021 – 7.00 pm