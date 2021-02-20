ADVERTISEMENT
World Theatre

NCPA brings an eclectic mix of cultural performances from artistes across the globe

India’s premier cultural institution, NCPA, brings another intriguing line-up of events to celebrate art and culture from Indian and international artistes

NCPA brings an eclectic mix of cultural performances
NCPA brings an eclectic mix of cultural performances
Reality Check – Displacement & Resilience: women live for a new day

Reality Check at the NCPA
Reality Check at the NCPA

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective, Displacement & Resilience: women live for a new day engages viewers with the experiences of women refugees. This documentary was conceived of as a collaboration of women directors based in different countries by its producers, the International Association of Women in Radio and Television or IAWRT, a global organization of professional women working in media. Their stories have been woven together to create a multi-layered viewing experience on the global refugee crisis.

VenueGodrej Dance Theatre
ScheduleTuesday, 23rd February 2021 – 7.00 pm
