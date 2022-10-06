NCPA presents the legacy of the Bose family in a heart-warming drama

Amiya Nath Bose was born in 1915 in a family of stalwarts. Vociferous protestors against British oppression, Amiya’s father Sarat Chandra Bose and uncle Subhas Chandra Bose often found themselves imprisoned or detained under some pretext or another. But the separation did not stop them from being connected to young Amiya. They wrote to him often. From prison cells and faraway lands, in good times and bad. Many words were censored and lost but some stayed, long after the people who wrote were gone, leaving behind a legacy that we read today.

Play: The Bose Legacy

Directed by Nikhil Katara

Cast: Dheer Hira, Shaun Williams, Joy Sengupta, Sayan Sarkar, Asmit Pathare, Monica Mahendru, Yajan Joshi & others

Written by Nikhil Katara & Himali Kothari

Soundscape: Keith Sequeira

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date & Time: 8 October 2022 | 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Age Limit: 6+

Duration: 75 Minutes