Puneet Issar’s play ‘Jai Shri Ram Ramayan’ to premier on 20th Nov

Father son duo comes with historical Hindi play ‘Jai Shri Ram Ramayan’ featuring Puneet Issar, Siddhant Issar, Vindhu Dara Singh, Yashodhan Rana and Samiksha Bhatnagar on 20th November at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra @ 6.30pm. ‘Jai Shri Ram Ramayan’ play is written and directed by father and son duo Puneet and Siddhant Issar. The entire play is depicted from Bhagwan Shri Ram’s perspective. The entire story of the ‘Ramayan’ in a concise form of 3 hours with 12 original tracks, live action and dance. The father-son duo of Puneet Issar and Siddhant Issar are playing the role of Ram and Raavan. The play highlights complete Ramayana with more intense dialogues, special effects, rich sets and costumes.

An elated Puneet Issar says, “I had played Raavan, Duryodhana roles in reel and real. My journey has showcased all different paths and their spiritual journey. It was a magnificent experience. The whole play is written by me and Siddhant and directed by both of us. It will be a different experience where we will play Ram and Raavan role in front of each other. Doing this character is always special for me and I am trying to take that head on. The play aims to highlight the importance of ‘Ram Rajya’ in today’s society. We have showcased the values and principles of Bhagwan Shri Ram and present Bhagwan Ram in an image of what an ideal man should be.”

Actor and director Siddhant Issar said, “The play presents all facts and truths of the Ramayana. In its truest & purest form. Through play we also want to enlighten the local youth about their culture, tradition, faith, religion, values, and beliefs.

Actor Vindhu Dara Singh said, “Hanuman Ji has blessed my Family. We are pehelwaans. We worship Bajrang Bali. My father, the great Dara Singh played Hanuman Ji, immortalized the role. I have myself played Hanuman Ji for over 40 years now.. and over 50 times… across TV, Ram Leelas, regional films and now this magnum opus play ‘Jai Shri Ram Ramayan’.

I am very happy with the interpretation Puneet and Siddhant have rendered for the character… it will be like a power packed Hanuman never seen before… at the same time the quintessential imagery has been given full respect,” adds Vindhu.

Date: 20th November 2022

Time: 6.30pm

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra