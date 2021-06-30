Adv.
BollywoodDialogues

Toofaan Dialogues: Farhan Akhtar in a Boxer avatar gives Inspirational Dialougues

We have a list of Inspirational dialogues from the trailer of Toofan. Check out Toofaan Dialogues starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Toofaan’ is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated releases of this year.

Farhan Akhtar plays Aziz Ali, a street fighter from Dongri, Mumbai who scales up to be a great boxer but then things go horribly wrong. Mrunal Thakur plays the love who inspires him to be boxer Ali rather than gangster Ali while Paresh Rawal as a coach guides him.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 2 Dialogues: Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni against each other in this action packed thriller series

Although Toofaan was originally set for a theatrical release, the makers opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will be out on July 16.

Toofaan is Farhan’s second collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

Boxing aur Bhaigiri mein yahi farak hai..Boxing mein izzat hai
“Coach Nana Prabhu inke jaisa coach apun ko mil jaaye naa toh Boxing ka Bachchan ban sakta hoon main” – Farhan Akhtar
“Izzat wala jaisa feeling aaya usme” – Farhan Akhtar
“Izzat ka matlab malum hai” – Paresh Rawal
“Apne area mein sab apne saamne ghutne pe gir jaate hai naak ragadte hai woh izzat nahi itna malum hai” – Farhan Akhtar
“Yeh tera boxing ka ring nahi hai….. yeh tera ghar hai” – Paresh Rawal
“Khoon pasina ek karke tune apna ghar banaya hai…Sambhaal usko” – Paresh Rawal
“Pata hai aaj Nana sir apneko fight ke baad kya bole …’Toofan’” – Farhan Akhtar
“Jiss game ne tumko izzat diya tune misuse kiya” – Supriya Pathak
“Boxing tumhari life hai Aziz..” – Mrunal Thakur
