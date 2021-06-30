Toofaan Dialogues: Farhan Akhtar in a Boxer avatar gives Inspirational Dialougues

Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Toofaan’ is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated releases of this year.
Farhan Akhtar plays Aziz Ali, a street fighter from Dongri, Mumbai who scales up to be a great boxer but then things go horribly wrong. Mrunal Thakur plays the love who inspires him to be boxer Ali rather than gangster Ali while Paresh Rawal as a coach guides him.
Although Toofaan was originally set for a theatrical release, the makers opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will be out on July 16.
Toofaan is Farhan’s second collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.