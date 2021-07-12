Bhuj: The Pride Of India Dialogues: Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha’s inspirational dialogues

Adv.

Ajay Devgn unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India today. Sharing the video on social media, he wrote, “When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia.”

The trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India is inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war where the airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat and the brave officer, Vikram Karnik essayed by Ajay Devgn built the Bhuj airport along with 300 women from a nearby village; a move that helped India win the war. Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Sunderben Jetha – a social worker who risked everything to help armed forces in this critical time. Sanjay Dutt brings to life the role of Ranchordas Pagi whose efforts are said to have saved thousands of lives.

At the end, Ajay is seen rising from the wreckage and declaring, “Mere marne ka maatam mat karna, maine khud yeh shahdat chuni hai. Main jeeta hoon marne ke liye, mera naam hai sipahi (Don’t mourn my death, I have chosen martyrdom myself. I live to die, I am a soldier).”

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi, under the banner of Select Media Holdings LLP. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Bhuj: The Pride of India releases exclusively for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 13th August 2021.

We have inspirational dialogues from the trailer of Bhuj: The Pride Of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt below:

“Maratha sirf do hi baat jaanta hai…maarna yaa marna” – Ajay Devgn

“Bhagwan Krishna ne kaha hai kissi jaan bachaane ke liye ki gayi hinsaa..Dharm hai” – Sonakshi Sinha

“Taj Mahal pyaar ki nishaani hai” – Sanjeev Seth

“Toh Hindustan tere baap ki kahaani hai” – Ajay Devgn

“Main rahoon yaa naa rahoon mere Hindustan ko salaamat rakhna” – Nora Fatehi

“Jab tak sooraj chanda chamke tab tak yeh Hindustan rahe” – Sonakshi Sinha

“Jiss din ladhayi jeetunga ussi din paghadi pehunga” – Sanjay Dutt

“Mere marna ka maatam mat karna maine khud yeh shahadat chuni hai…main jeeta hoon marne ke liye mera naam hai sipahi” – Ajay Devgn