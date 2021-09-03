HomeBollywoodDialogues

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts

Sidharth Shukla and Sidnaaz Gill fans mourned the untimely demise of the popular star.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts
Sidharth Shukla's fans mourned the untimely demise of the popular star.

Beautiful couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s closeness is no secret. The two who shared a great bond since their ‘Bigg Boss 13’ days, often sent the internet into a meltdown with their photos.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla’s famous dialogues from Bigg Boss 13
While there have always been reports of the duo dating each other, neither of them ever confirmed the news. And now with Sidharth’s tragic demise, it’s the end of #SidNaaz. 

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic dialogues below:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts
MERI TERE SE JAISI ATTACHMENT HAI, WAISE KISI SE BHI KABHI NAHI HUI
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts
JAB SIDHARTH SHUKLA KI BAAT AAYEGI, TOH FIR MERE LIYE KOI KUCH NAHI
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts
MUJHE ISKI ZAROORAT BHI HAI, AUR PYAAR BHI
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts
MERA BEST TIME, BEST EQUATION, JO HOTA WOH TERE SAATH HOTA HAI
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts
TERE LIYE AAYI HU SIDHARTH
