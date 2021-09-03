Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill romantic Dialogues will melt your hearts

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla’s fans mourned the untimely demise of the popular star.

Beautiful couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s closeness is no secret. The two who shared a great bond since their ‘Bigg Boss 13’ days, often sent the internet into a meltdown with their photos.

While there have always been reports of the duo dating each other, neither of them ever confirmed the news. And now with Sidharth’s tragic demise, it’s the end of #SidNaaz.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic dialogues below:

MERI TERE SE JAISI ATTACHMENT HAI, WAISE KISI SE BHI KABHI NAHI HUI

JAB SIDHARTH SHUKLA KI BAAT AAYEGI, TOH FIR MERE LIYE KOI KUCH NAHI

MUJHE ISKI ZAROORAT BHI HAI, AUR PYAAR BHI

MERA BEST TIME, BEST EQUATION, JO HOTA WOH TERE SAATH HOTA HAI

TERE LIYE AAYI HU SIDHARTH