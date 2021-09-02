Sidharth Shukla’s famous dialogues from Bigg Boss 13

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He suffered a massive heart attack in the morning, it is learnt, and was taken to hospital at around 11 am. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He later appeared on shows such as ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi,’ ‘Love U Zindagi’ but became a household name with ‘Balika Vadhu’. He also participated in reality shows, including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6,’ ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Season 13. Check out below Sidharth Shukla’s Best Dialogues from BB13.

AKELA HU, AKELA THEEK HU, AUR AKELA KHUSH HU, AUR AKELE SE FATATI HAI TUM SABKI

TEREKO BOLA THA JIS DIN TERI ARMY NIKALI, TAHAS NAHAS MACHA DUNGA TERE BORDER KE ANDAR

YOU SET THE BAR, I’LL RAISE THE BAR

JAB HUM KHEL KHELTE HAI, TO HUM KHELTE HAI JEETANE KE LIYE, KHELTE WAQT HUM HAAR SAKTE HAI, LEKIN HUM KAMATE HAI DONO HI USME RESPECT

MAI HU AISA GANDA, THEEK HAI, MAI WORST HU, YE GREAT HAI, INLOGO KA DEVI DEVTAO KE YAHA PE LAGA DO POSTER, MAI THEEK HU RAKSHASH, I AM FINE